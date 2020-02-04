|
Silvia JoAnn (Muniz) McKenna Silvia JoAnn McKenna was born in Santa Fe, New Mexico on November 7, 1939 and raised in Torrance, California. She passed away peacefully with her family by her side in the home that she loved in Wilmington, California on January 25, 2020. She is preceded in death by her brothers, Bill and Howard; sister, Bernice (Muniz) Macintosh; brother, George; and her parents, Abel and Dora. She is survived by her loving husband, Albert; sons, Edward (Margaret) and Ray; daughters, Denise McKenna Paris (Shasta), Vanesssa (Jason Patey) and Michelle; grandchildren, Jaelene, Natalie (Patey), Savannah, Ruby and Ace. Viewing for JoAnn will be held on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 5-9pm with Rosary at 7p.m. at Funeraria Del Angel Wilmington, 1640 N. Avalon Blvd. Wilmington, CA 90744. Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at Holy Family Church, 1011 East L Street, Wilmington, CA 90744. Interment immediately following at Green Hills Memorial Park, 27501 S. Western Ave. Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275. To send the McKenna Family a message, please visit the website at www.funerariadelangelwilmington.com
Published in Daily Breeze on Feb. 4, 2020