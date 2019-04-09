07/15/1923 - 04/07/2019 Simica Martinovich passed away peacefully on April 7, 2019, at the age of 95. She was preceded in death by her husband Tome Martinovich, son Ante Martinovich, and son-in-law Bob Cukar. She is survived by her daughters Maria Cukar and Damira (Dinko) Bacich, and daughter-in-law Elizabeth Martinovich. She leaves seven grandchildren, Diane Cukar, Nancy (Nick) Bravo, Doris (Frank) Colaroutolo, Donna (Jason) Lampkin, Thomas (Jina) Martinovich, Anthony Bacich, and Danny Bacich; and eleven great-grandchildren, Ryan, Megan, Frank, Michael, Mia, Kyle, Tyson, Daniela, Jace, Marina, and Denver. Simica was born in Kukljica, Croatia on July 15, 1923 and was a resident of San Pedro for 49 years. She will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 10th from 4pm-7pm at McNerney's Mortuary. A funeral mass will be offered Thursday, April 11th at 12:30pm at Mary Star of the Sea church followed by interment at Green Hills Memorial Park. Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com. Published in Daily Breeze on Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary