07/15/1923 - 04/07/2019 Simica Martinovich passed away peacefully on April 7, 2019, at the age of 95. She was preceded in death by her husband Tome Martinovich, son Ante Martinovich, and son-in-law Bob Cukar. She is survived by her daughters Maria Cukar and Damira (Dinko) Bacich, and daughter-in-law Elizabeth Martinovich. She leaves seven grandchildren, Diane Cukar, Nancy (Nick) Bravo, Doris (Frank) Colaroutolo, Donna (Jason) Lampkin, Thomas (Jina) Martinovich, Anthony Bacich, and Danny Bacich; and eleven great-grandchildren, Ryan, Megan, Frank, Michael, Mia, Kyle, Tyson, Daniela, Jace, Marina, and Denver. Simica was born in Kukljica, Croatia on July 15, 1923 and was a resident of San Pedro for 49 years. She will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 10th from 4pm-7pm at McNerney's Mortuary. A funeral mass will be offered Thursday, April 11th at 12:30pm at Mary Star of the Sea church followed by interment at Green Hills Memorial Park. Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com.
Published in Daily Breeze on Apr. 9, 2019