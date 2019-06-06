Daily Breeze Obituaries
08/08/1930 - 05/28/2019 Sin Choy Chin was born in Canton, China and in 1948 immigrated to San Pedro, where she resided. She and her late husband, David, owned and operated Chin's Garden Restaurant from 1957 - 1995, when she retired. Sin Choy is survived by 4 daughters, Shirley (Luis) Gonzalez, May Ling (Alan) Ober, Susie Mulcahy, May Sin (Jeff) Etchandy, 8 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, 3 brothers, 4 sisters-in-law, and their families. Memorial services will be held Saturday, June 8 at 11AM at McNerney's Mortuary in San Pedro, followed by burial services at Green Hills Memorial Park in Rancho Palos Verdes. Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com.
Published in Daily Breeze on June 6, 2019
