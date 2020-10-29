1/2
March 28, 1933 - Oct. 22, 2020 Sixto Padilla passed away peacefully surrounded by his wife and children on October 22, 2020, at the age of 87. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who loved family gatherings, church services, mambo music, dancing, gardening, and caring for animals, especially birds. He was born in San Juan de Los Lagos in Jalisco, Mexico, to his parents Juan and Severiana. He came to the United States at the age of 17 to work on the railroad in San Francisco. He went back to Mexico to marry his soulmate Maria de Jesus when they were both 19 years old, and they recently celebrated 68 years of marriage. They returned to the U.S. and settled in San Pedro where he worked for the local cannery, lumberyard, and DiCarlos Bakery. He and his wife were part of the Spanish mass choir at Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church for more 30 years. He was proud to be an American citizen and a member of the local community. Sixto is survived by the love of his life Maria de Jesus Padilla; his eight children, Hector, Armando, Irma, Robert, Gloria, Maria Yolanda, Sixto Victor, and Marilyn; and his siblings, Javier, Socorro, Juanita, Evelia, and Jose. He had 15 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. The funeral service took place on October 28 at Mary Star of the Sea followed by the burial at Green Hills Memorial with his family. Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to Alzheimer's Los Angeles at alzheimersla.org or by calling 323.930.6283. He will be greatly missed but never forgotten.


Published in Daily Breeze on Oct. 29, 2020.
