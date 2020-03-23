Home

08/06/1930 - 03/13/2020 Richard Rodriguez was born in Los Angeles on August 9, 1930 and passed peacefully at home on Friday, March 13, 2020. Richard was a loving and supporting Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather, Uncle and friend to many, he will be greatly missed. He is survived by his daughter, Denise and her husband, Jack; his sons, Dennis, Eric and his wife Debbie, nine grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. Due to the present circumstances, he will be laid to rest in a private ceremony with only the immediate family in attendance. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Daily Breeze on Mar. 23, 2020
