|
|
Sophia Hernandez Espino, age 84, was called to the Lord on September 28, 2019. Sophia was a long time resident of Carson, CA and recent resident of Wilmington, CA. She worked at Avalon Jewelers in downtown Wilmington, CA in the early 1970's until the early 80's. She also worked many years as an Election Poll worker for the City of Carson. In addition, she was a loving housewife, grandmother and caregiver for many.
Survived by her primary caregiver and granddaughter, Monica (Cesar) Delgadillo; children, Anthony (Arlene) Espino Vivian Lorraine Espino, Steven Espino; grandchildren; Gina (Arturo) Perez, Toni (Joshua) Luna, Eddie Martin III, Anthony Espino Jr., Gabriel (Priscilla) Martin, Veronica (Chris) Alwes, Starlene Espino and Stevie Espino; 18 great-grandchildren and many nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Amado Espino.
Visitation for Sophia will be held Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Funeraria Del Angel Wilmington, 1640 North Avalon Blvd, Wilmington, CA 90744. Christian service will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Calvary Light Christian Center, 1101 Lakme Ave, Wilmington CA 90744 at 10:00 a.m. with interment to follow at Green Hills Memorial Park, 27501 S. Western Ave., Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275.
Sophia was loved by all and will be immensely missed. Forever our Queen... forever in our hearts.
Please sign the guestbook at dailybreeze.com/obits.
Published in Daily Breeze on Oct. 14, 2019