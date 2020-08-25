1/2
Stanislav "Stanley" Ivan Jelenic
On August 9th, 2020, Stanko Ivan Jelenic passed away peacefully with his family by his side after living with and battling Parkinson's disease for many years. Born on May 6, 1927 In Kukljica, Croatia, he loved the island where his Father was from. He spent most of his youth on Olib, Croatia and his favorite city, Zadar where he worked before emigrating to the United States to marry his sweetheart, Milica 'Millie.' They shared 63 loving years together. They loved going to their summer home on Olib, Croatia every year to see cousins and friends from around the world. Stanko was an entrepreneur at heart establishing several businesses. He was a golf enthusiast, self educated, loved reading including every page of an encyclopedia. He loved his church, dancing and social gatherings with family and friends, health guru and loved to learn and preach what he believed would benefit others. His greatest creations were his three daughters, Janie (Ante), Maryann and Cindy. His greatest gifts were his grandchildren Kristina (Owen) Ante (Dr. Mana) and Hayden, and his heart was his great grandchildren Lana, William, Siena and Harper. He was an inspiration, a patriarch of the family and one who made all those around him better. Truly a legacy. He was predeceased by his parents Vjekoslav and Marija (n‚e Hodulic), brother Dinko, sister Antica and granddaughter Megan. Services will be private at this time. In the coming months, we will have a celebration of his life. In lieu of flowers, a donation In "Loving Memory Of Stanko Jelenic" can be made to his favorite charity which restores the beautiful churches on the Island. "Friends of Olib Charity Inc." P.O. Box 30309 New York, NY 10011-0114


Published in Daily Breeze on Aug. 25, 2020.
