04/20/1932 - 05/16/2019 Stanko Svorinich went to go meet God May 16, 2019. Stanko Svorinich leaves behind his wife Josephine (Jelenic) Svorinich, and would have celebrated sixty years of marriage this year. His parents Josip and Kate Svorinich of Veli Iz, Croatia preceded him in death. Stanko is also preceded in death by his son Denis Svorinich who passed away in 2014, as well as his brothers, Tony Svorinich, Niko (Branka) Svorinich, his sisters Dinka Segich, Ivanka Skoric and Mira Svorinich. Stanko is also preceded in death by his inlaws Ante (Blazenka) Jelenic, the late Walter Jelenic, the late Rudy Jelenic. Aside from being survived by his wife Josephine (Jelenic) Svorinich, Stanko is survived by his sons Bobby (Amelia) Svorinich; His youngest son Joseph Svorinich; He also is survived by his granddaughter Melyssa Svorinich who brought so much joy to her "Dida" (grandfather) and granddaughter Vanessa. He is survived by his sister Marija Segich of Croatia. He also is survived by his inlaws Krsto (Rosa) Jelenic and Albert (Miranda) Jelenic; Maria Bozulich, Mari Bjelich; Vera (Marko) Rudela. He is survived by many nephews and nieces and cousins in California, and New Jersey and San Pedro, CA. Stanko Svorinich worked at Todd Ship Yard in San Pedro, CA for thirty years. He was a very simple man, caring man that helped people. He will be greatly missed. For his family he was a great provider, great husband, caring father and grandfather. To his late parents and siblings and relatives who are in Croatia, Stanko was very generous and was very supportive of his family. A funeral mass will be on Thursday May 30 at Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church, with burial to follow at Green Hills Memorial Park. Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com.
Published in Daily Breeze on May 27, 2019