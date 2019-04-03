|
|
Aug. 13, 1935 - Dec. 16, 2018 Stanley J. Dzieminski, age 83, of Hermosa Beach, CA, passed away on December 16, 2018. He was preceded in death by his father, Stanley M. Dziminski; mother, Stella (Zakaras) Dziminski; brother, John (Jack) Dziminski; nephew, John Dziminski Jr.; and wife, Clara of 46 years. He is survived by sister, Elizabeth (Liz) Neal; nieces and nephews, Cyd Hall, Carol Zucco, Diane Daughtry, Michael Payne, Lesley Wentz and Brian Dziminiski; many great-nieces and nephews. Stan was a graduate of Creighton Prep class of 1953. After high school he joined the Marines and served in Korea. Stan received his Bachelor of Arts from UNO and a law degree from UCLA in 1970. A man of many talents, he taught classes at Offutt AFB and prep school in California. Stan dabbled in acting during his college years, and was an artist of many mediums to include sculpting, painting and drawing. A patron of the arts and music lover, he was a longtime season ticket holder for the Hollywood Bowl Concert Series. Later in life, Stan developed a passion for collecting books, and was a regular at signings throughout Los Angeles meeting Presidents, celebrities, chefs and sports figures. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, April 5th, 10:30am, at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 5912 S 36th Street, Omaha, NE 68107. Interment: Dow City, IA, with military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Creighton Prep.
Published in Daily Breeze on Apr. 3, 2019