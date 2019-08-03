|
08/03/1927 - 07/29/2019 Stanley Lewis Stosel, 91, of San Pedro, California passed on July 29, 2019 surrounded by his family and loved ones. He was born August 3, 1927 in Lee Center, New York, the son of Albert and Victoria Stosel. He was one of 12 siblings. At the age of 16 he entered the U.S. Navy, which marked the start of a 30 year naval career. His service included WWII, Korea and Vietnam. On December 17, 1950 he married Marilyn Ann Collins. They had 4 children, Stanley Stosel, Marilyn (Stosel) Appell, Helen Stosel, and Victoria Stosel. After his discharge he worked as an electrician at Star Kist and at the Los Angeles Airport (LAX). He retired at the age of 87 after having three separate careers. He was a gifted electrician and enjoyed passing on his knowledge. He also possessed a sense of humor that he shared with his family and friends. His companion after Marilyn's passing was Antionette Mancini. She and her children were an important part of his life for a number of years. He is survived by his 4 children, grandchild Jackie, two of his siblings, Genevie and Mary, and a large and loving extended family. A rosary and viewing will be held at Green Hills Memorial Park on Sunday, August 4, 2019, evening starting at 5:00 PM followed by a Mass on Monday, August 5, 2019, at 2:00 PM.
Published in Daily Breeze on Aug. 3, 2019