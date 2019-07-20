07/14/1930 - 07/15/2019 Concluding a wonderful and full life, Stella Lauro passed away on July 15, 2019, just one day after her 89th birthday. Stella was born on July 14, 1930 in Milpitas, California to the late Benito and Maria (Munoz) Martinez, who emigrated from Mexico and later moved to San Pedro. One of seven children, Stella valued the importance of family traditions, as well as her Hispanic heritage. In 1949, she married her beloved husband Joe aka "Joe Brown," a commercial fisherman, and together they shared many wonderful memories, including the birth of their children, son Sal and daughter Rosemarie aka "Bitsy." Stella also enjoyed being a grandmother to her three grandchildren, Caitlyn, Joseph, and LeighAnn, and gave them so many life lessons and special memories that they will cherish forever. In addition to a strong sense of family, Stella also maintained a strong sense of faith. A parishioner of both Mary Star of the Sea and Holy Trinity churches, she attended Holy Mass, adoration, and rosary group regularly, as well as proudly served as a Eucharistic Minister, volunteered with many church ministries, and consistently kept an updated list of people to include in her daily prayers. Stella and Joe owned and operated Cigo's restaurant, and she also worked within the LAUSD, remaining life-long friends with many of her colleagues. In addition to her treasured friendships, she enjoyed her involvement with the San Pedro Wednesday Club. Stella was very well-traveled, and loved nearby trips including Temecula, Laughlin, Las Vegas, and regular trips to Palm Springs with her sisters. She also extensively traveled throughout the United States and made several trips to Europe, as well as embarked on a remarkable visit to the Holy Land. Stella was known for her great sense of style, and loved to put together color-coordinated outfits, including perfectly coifed hair, shiny red manicure, and wearing matching outfits with her husband. She is predeceased by her husband, Joe; and sisters Mona (Bob) Lopez and Carol (Dan) Miranda. Stella is survived by her son Sal (DeeAnn) Lauro, daughter Rosemarie (James Trudnich) Lauro, sisters Lola (Joe) Calise, Terri (Larry) Ghio, and Roni (Richard) Vaznaugh; brother Ben (Kathy) Martinez; sister-in-law Lynn (Frank) Lauro; grandchildren Caitlyn (Ryan) Piercy, Joseph Lauro, and LeighAnn Lauro; as well as many nieces, nephews, godchildren, and cousins who cherished their loving relationship with "Auntie Stella." Stella's family would like to extend their sincerest appreciation to her caregivers, Carmen and Gigi, for their dedication, kindness, and companionship. Stella is now at peace in heaven, surrounded by the love of God, and Joe Brown is finally reunited with his "Chappa." A visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 23 at 6p, followed by a rosary at 7p at McNerney's Mortuary Chapel. A funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, July 24 at 10:30a at Mary Star of the Sea, followed by an interment service at Green Hills Memorial Park. In Stella's memory, donations may be made to the Dr. Amy Radovic Scholarship Fund. Checks payable and sent to Narbonne High School (24300 Western Avenue, Harbor City, CA 90710). On the memo line, please write "Dr. Amy Radovic Scholarship Fund." Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com. Published in Daily Breeze on July 20, 2019