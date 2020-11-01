1/
Stephen Hale West
March 10, 1951 - October 22, 2020 Stephen West, age 69, of Woodland Hills and previously of Lawndale, passed away on October 22, 2020. Survivors include his loving wife of 49 years, Kathy West; his son, Gregory West and wife Kathleen; daughter, Natalie Flores and husband Dennis; six grandchildren; one great grandchild; his mother, Marion West; sister, Terry Saldin and husband Tom, and nieces and nephews. He was a wonderful husband, loving father and grandfather. A private service will be held at St. Bernardine Catholic Church.


Published in Daily Breeze on Nov. 1, 2020.
