|
|
1/14/1949 - 5/12/2019 Stephen Anthony Robbins, 70, of Poulsbo, WA and Torrance, CA passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 12. The Beverly, MA native was born to Harold (d.) and Marguerite Robbins (d.). He is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years, Carol Robbins, daughters, Stephanie Robbins and Erika Burgess, and son-in-law, Greg Burgess. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. Steve's career in hospitality spanned over 50 years. He served on numerous community, industry and government boards. Steve was a past Torrance City Parks and Recreation Commissioner, the former Executive Director for the San Pedro Business Improvement District, and a former board member of the San Pedro Chamber of Commerce. Services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 24, 2019, at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, Redondo Beach, CA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles or the Braille Institute.
Published in Daily Breeze on May 21, 2019