Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
11901 Acacia Ave
Hawthorne, CA
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Steve Braun
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steve Braun


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steve Braun Obituary
Aug 26, 1926 - Feb 15, 2020 Steve Braun, born August 26, 1926, passed away peacefully at home, after a brief illness on February 15, 2020. He was 93 years young and always willing to share a story or lend a hand. He was a proud WWII veteran, dedicated to his wife of almost 70 years, his faith and his family and his LA Dodgers. He was born to Adam and Mary Braun in Ipswich, South Dakota and was 1 of 11 children. He is survived by his wife, Valera; his brother, August; his children, Gary, Diane Delisle (Ron), Julie Morrissey (Roger), and Craig (Donna). He also leaves behind 10 grand children, 23 great grand-children and 3 great, great-grandchildren. Steve moved to Hawthorne, California from South Dakota in 1949 and married Valera in 1950. He worked for United Airlines and retired in 1989 after 40 years. He was a member of St. Joseph's Church in Hawthorne for 70 years as well as a Life Member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars () Post 2075, where he served as the Officer of the Day and Honor Guard Captain. He also was a member of the American Legion, the Gardena Elks and the local IAM union. He loved his LA Dodgers and relished in watching his grand and great-grandchildren play baseball from Little League through college. He was a man willing to find things to fix and repair, and always ready to help out a neighbor in need. He is remembered for his bright smile and always willing to share a story. Services will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 11901 Acacia Ave., Hawthorne, CA 90250. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Steve's honor to: Post 2075, 4563 W. 131st St., Hawthorne, CA 90250
Published in Daily Breeze on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steve's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -