Aug 26, 1926 - Feb 15, 2020 Steve Braun, born August 26, 1926, passed away peacefully at home, after a brief illness on February 15, 2020. He was 93 years young and always willing to share a story or lend a hand. He was a proud WWII veteran, dedicated to his wife of almost 70 years, his faith and his family and his LA Dodgers. He was born to Adam and Mary Braun in Ipswich, South Dakota and was 1 of 11 children. He is survived by his wife, Valera; his brother, August; his children, Gary, Diane Delisle (Ron), Julie Morrissey (Roger), and Craig (Donna). He also leaves behind 10 grand children, 23 great grand-children and 3 great, great-grandchildren. Steve moved to Hawthorne, California from South Dakota in 1949 and married Valera in 1950. He worked for United Airlines and retired in 1989 after 40 years. He was a member of St. Joseph's Church in Hawthorne for 70 years as well as a Life Member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars () Post 2075, where he served as the Officer of the Day and Honor Guard Captain. He also was a member of the American Legion, the Gardena Elks and the local IAM union. He loved his LA Dodgers and relished in watching his grand and great-grandchildren play baseball from Little League through college. He was a man willing to find things to fix and repair, and always ready to help out a neighbor in need. He is remembered for his bright smile and always willing to share a story. Services will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 11901 Acacia Ave., Hawthorne, CA 90250. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Steve's honor to: Post 2075, 4563 W. 131st St., Hawthorne, CA 90250
Published in Daily Breeze on Feb. 26, 2020