September 8, 1922 - September 1, 2020 Steve Burich passed away peacefully with family at his side at the age of 97 in Rancho Palos Verdes on September 1, 2020. Though Steve was born in Clifton, Oregon on September 8, 1922, he was a life-time resident of San Pedro and Rancho Palos Verdes. A graduate of San Pedro Highschool class of '41, Steve was a long-time commercial fisherman and a rigger at the TODD Shipyard. He proudly served in the US Navy during WWII and spent most of his wartime years in the Pacific, the Philippines and on Okinawa. Steve was a hard worker, union member, and a devout member of the Mary Star of the Sea Parish. Over the years, Steve enjoyed visiting the island Vis in Croatia, where his parents were from, and spending time with family and friends going fishing and making fun memories. In his retirement, Steve enjoyed watching UCLA college basketball and his home-town team the Lakers. Steve was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Perina Burich as well as his brothers Anthony and John. He is survived by his loving wife Fanica (Franka), sister-in-law Grozdana, numerous nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. He will be greatly missed and fondly remembered for his brave and caring heart. A private funeral service will be held on Friday, September 11 at the Green Hills Memorial Park.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store