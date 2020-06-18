December 10, 1951 - May 31, 2020 Steven Michael Johnson, age 68, passed away peacefully at home on May 31, 2020 after a hard-fought battle against cancer and accompanying health issues. Steve was born in Kansas City, MO to Charles and AnnaLee Johnson on December 10, 1951. He spent his childhood all over the Midwest until settling in Dallas, TX for his best high school years. There he was a proud member of the Lake Highlands Wildcats football team and graduated with the class of 1970. After high school Steve attended UTA in Texas before moving to California where he majored in English Literature at UC Santa Barbara. He was a born bibliophile with a true passion for books and poetry. His other great love was music. Steve loved discovering new bands/singers/song writers before they were famous. If you asked him, he basically discovered Bruce Springsteen. In 1978 Steve bought a lawnmower which led to the establishment of Steve Johnson Landscaping and a successful 40 year career creating natural works of art to bring people joy. He was meticulous with his work and enjoyed getting to know his customers. His earliest business cards offered "Intellectual conversation free of charge!" Steve loved nothing more than meaningful conversations and making others laugh with his quirky sense of humor. He loved his landscaping business and being a part of the community. For many years, Steve enjoyed teaching citizenship and landscaping classes at night through the South Bay Adult School. He was also an active member of AA for decades and treasured his "Manly Man" meetings, as he called them. Our family would like to thank his AA family, especially his sponsor, for saving and supporting him; you helped him to feel a part of something much bigger than himself. In 2011, Steve was diagnosed with throat cancer. He endured unforgiving treatment and went into remission, but it left his body vulnerable to complications. He fought incredibly hard for his daughters, for his sisters, and for time with his granddaughters. When he had exhausted his body and spirit, Steve passed away at home comfortably and peacefully, just the way he wanted. Our Dad was not a religious man, but if we were to paint a picture of heaven for him, it would consist of: great literature, the perfect cup of coffee, a vast record collection, long meandering drives, strolls through botanical gardens, the Browns winning the Super Bowl, visits with friends and family, and more time with his granddaughters. We love him and will forever miss him. His humor, his sillinesshe was one of a kind. He was ours. Steve will be missed by sisters Linda, Judy, and Jennifer; daughters Corie (Kyle) and Stephanie; and granddaughters Wyatt and Heidi.





