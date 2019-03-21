|
|
Nov. 28, 1965 - March 15, 2019 It's with great sadness that the family of Steven Bonney announces his passing on March 15, 2019, at the age of 53. He was surrounded by his loving siblings who never left his side during the last four weeks of his life. Steven was born to Edward and Mela Bonney on November 28, 1965 in San Pedro, CA. He is survived by his siblings, Robert (Barbara), Gloria Brusick (Richard), Debbie Teran (Chato), Dan, Liz Lenkeit (John), Richard, and Evelyn Arsenault (Dave). He also leaves nine nieces, seven nephews, countless cousins and many lifelong friends. He was predeceased by his father, mother, brother Eddie and sister Rita. A celebration of Steven's life will be held at 2PM on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Green Hills Memorial Park, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA. Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com. Please sign the guestbook at dailybreeze.com/obits.
Published in Daily Breeze on Mar. 21, 2019