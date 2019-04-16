|
1/3/38 - 4/5/19 Steve Bebich, 81, passed away suddenly on April 5,2019. Steve was born in Hawthorne, CA to Joseph and Goldie Bebich. He graduated from Wilson High Shool in the summer of '55. He spent his childhood working in his family's bakery, "Goldie's", in Long Beach. After working as a K-card in 1965, he became a registered ILWU Longshoreman in 1969. He spent the next 39 years being a loyal member of Local 13 & 63. He loved his union and spent many years representing its members. He retired from Local 63 in 2008 and became an active member of the ILWU Pensioners. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Julie, and his three children, Joe (Jackie), Cathy (Chris) Coppa and Mike; his extended family, David (Virginia) Soto, Ronnie (James) Soto, Leslie (Mickey) Rivers, Shelley and Brianna; 13 Grandchildren and 9 Great Grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, April 18, 2019 @ 11:30 at the Dalmatian American Club, 1639 S. Palos Verdes St, San Pedro.
Published in Daily Breeze on Apr. 16, 2019