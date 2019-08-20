|
6/28/1934 - 8/11/2019 Sue Sestich passed away peacefully August 11, 2019 at the age of 85. She was born on June 28, 1934 in Midwest, Wyoming to Harry and Alice Hulse (Stettler). Her family moved to California, settling in Long Beach. Sue graduated from Long Beach Poly and attended L.A. Harbor College. She is survived by her three sons, Mike (Sue) Sestich , John (Nadine) Sestich and Chris (Lisa) Sestich and grandchildren Meagan, Tyler, John, Matthew, Troy and Katie, brother Stacy (Judy) Stettler. Private Funeral services will be held at Green Hills on Sunday August 25, 2019.
Published in Daily Breeze on Aug. 20, 2019