5/16/1938 - 10/7/2019 Sue Lucin passed away on October 7, 2019 at the age of 81. She was born in Dragove on Dugi Otok in Yugoslavia on May 16, 1938. She was a long time resident of San Pedro, and has spent her last 38 years in Palm Desert. Her life passions were her grandchildren, her dog Bentley, and Dancing. She is survived by her Daughter, Valerie Uglesich, and granddaughters, Brittany Uglesich and Jessica Uglesich. Visitation will be held at Green Hills Mortuary and a Funeral service will be held at Green Hills Memorial Park followed by Interment.
Published in Daily Breeze on Oct. 10, 2019