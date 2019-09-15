|
Sumiye "Sue" Helen Takeyama It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Sumiye "Sue" Helen Takeyama, 87, of Las Vegas Nevada, on August 8, 2019. Sue was predeceased by her beloved husband of 66 years, Roy. Sue was born in Portland, Oregon. Her family moved to San Rafael where she later graduated from elementary school. She was interned during World War II due to Executive Order 9066 sending Japanese Americans into internment facilities. She was interned at the age of 11 and spent the next 3 years at the Granada War Relocation Center, also known as Camp Amache in Colorado. After being released from the internment facility, Sue moved back to San Rafael, California but her dad had difficulty gaining employment in California after World War II so her family moved to Chicago, Illinois where Sue attended and graduated from Wahler High School. Sue was employed by the Oscar Meyer company in the accounting department after high school graduation. While visiting a friend in Chicago, Roy saw a picture of Sue on the piano and was captivated by her beauty. Sue and Roy were introduced to each other and at the age of 21, Sue married Roy and moved to Los Angeles. While in Los Angeles, Sue managed a very tight enlisted man's Air Force budget while her new husband was serving his country overseas during the Korean War. Her excellent budgeting skills enabled Sue and Roy to start a family and purchase a home. Sue was a stay at home mom to 3 children. Sue had her own part-time Japanese food catering business with Dick Van Dyke as her client. Sue went to work for the Los Angeles Unified School District as an elementary school cafeteria manager after her children were out of elementary school. She worked at schools located in Watts, Compton, and Carson, California until she retired at the age of 55. In addition to her LAUSD job she managed an apartment building she and Roy owned. After retirement, Sue embarked on over 70 cruises around the world with Roy and cruising friends to Japan, Greece, Italy, Thailand, Turkey, the Panama Canal, Hawaii, and many other ports around the world. Sue went on many dancing cruises with her dancing partner Roy where they danced the salsa, rhumba, swing, and waltz. Sue loved playing the Video Poker machines in Las Vegas and had her own system that payed off with her winning with many Royal Flushes. Sue supported Roy and his loyal dog Kuro "Black" Majik when they won numerous top awards while competing at national level AKC Master Hunter Trials. Sue will be dearly missed but her spirit and our fond memories of her will last throughout eternity. Sue was a super mom in the days when most moms were stay at home moms; she was a kind hearted, funny, adventurous lady with a contagious laugh, and a talented dancer. She cooked delicious meals for her family, made her world-famous chocolate cake, hosted the best Thanksgiving and New Year's Day celebration meals, loved dogs, was an accomplished seamstress, and crafter who created beautiful crocheted and knitted blankets. Sue brought sunshine into the lives of everyone she met and that light will live in everyone forever. Sue is survived by her son Rick and Molly of Las Vegas, NV; grandson Dustin of Palos Verdes, CA; granddaughter Katelind of Phoenix, AZ; daughter Lisa, her husband Jim, granddaughter Jennifer of Rancho Palos Verdes, daughter Leslie and grandson Kyle of Rancho Palos Verdes, CA. Funeral services were held Wednesday, September 4, at 10:00 am, at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1900 Veterans Memorial Drive, Boulder City, NV.
Published in Daily Breeze on Sept. 15, 2019