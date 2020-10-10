10/9/44 - 9/27/20 Sukie Hathaway Ladd passed away peacefully at the age of "39" surrounded by her family. Born in Endicott, NY, Sukie was raised in Owego, where she graduated from Owego Free Academy in 1962 and later attended Alfred University. Sukie moved to Palos Verdes in 1979 with her husband and two children where she was an active member of St. Peters by the Sea. After an early career as a Systems Engineer and Computer Programmer, Sukie returned to college in 1990 in an effort to remain "smarter than her children". She graduated from Cal State Dominguez Hills in 1997, two weeks ahead of her son. In 2000 she earned her MBA and spent the remainder of her career in Fiscal Services at local school districts. In 2009, Sukie married Glenn Ladd and together they embarked on trips to Alaska and China, and most recently Paris where they lived like Parisians for a few weeks in a rented apartment. Sukie's adventuresome spirit also lived in her cooking, finding new recipes in the morning and serving a gourmet dinner that night. She loved dancing with Glenn, attending concerts at the Walt Disney Concert Hall and Hollywood Bowl, drinking copious amounts of cranberry juice, and enjoying a glass of wine with a friend. She treasured her moments charting things in Excel, being "Glama" to Harrison and Kat, and walking around the beautiful Palos Verdes Peninsula. Sukie was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn; sister, Bonnie; and parents, Katharine and Clarence "Stub" Hathaway. She is survived by her son, Craig Barlow; daughter, Stacey Barlow and husband, Richard DelGizzi; stepdaughters, Jennifer Omo, Heather Ladd and Morgan Harlan; grandchildren, Harrison and Katharine DelGizzi, Mark and Scott Omo; and siblings, Carol, Bill and Phil Hathaway. In lieu of flowers, take a friend to lunch and enjoy!





