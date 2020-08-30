1/1
Susan Price
March 3,1955 - August 12, 2020 Susan Louise Price succumbed to her long battle with cancer at 1:57 pm on Wednesday, August 12th. Susan was born to Glenn and Rosalie Price on March 3, 1955 in Torrance, CA. Susan is survived by four sisters, Geri Urban of Lansing, Kansas; Frances Maas of Bellingham, Washington; Cherre Miller of Keaau, Hawaii and Rosalie Straub of Rancho Palos Verdes, California. Susan grew up in Torrance, CA and attended Bishop Montgomery and graduated from Torrance High School. She worked for Wang Laboratories in the 80's and then launched a career-path in massage therapy and countless healing modalities. She studied her work in Albuquerque, NM and then pursued her vocation at Cal-a-Vie Health Spa in Vista California, where her passion for healing truly flourished. Susan was loved by her family, close friends, and fellow healers who helped her throughout her journey. Maria and Traci, her dearest friends, she always referred to as "her angels." Now, Susan is among the heavenly angels, smiling upon us all. A Zoom meeting to celebrate Susan's life will be held Sunday, September 27, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. PST Meeting ID: 830 2334 6156 Passcode: Susan2020 For those wishing to honor Susan, please make a donation to the Susan G. Komen Foundation, San Diego for their fight against breast cancer https://komensandiego.org/donate.


Published in Daily Breeze on Aug. 30, 2020.
