Susan Wolfinger Diller

Susan Wolfinger Diller Obituary
July 15, 1939 - Jan. 20, 2020 Susan Diller of San Pedro, CA, age 80, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on Monday, January 20, 2020. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend. She was born in Waynesboro, PA on July 15, 1939 to Dr. Walter and Helen Wolfinger. She was preceded in death by her sister, Nancy. Susan married the love of her life, Ralph in 1962, and shortly moved to California, where they raised two children. Susan graduated from Shippensburg University with a bachelor's degree in Education and received a Master's Degree in Education from California Lutheran College in 1979. Susan was a Resource Specialist for 35 years with LAUSD, and will be missed by her fellow teachers from 15th Street Elementary School, and Wilmington Park Elementary School. Susan loved the ocean, whale watching, and photographing nature. She was known for her bright colorful style, strong personality, and would always bring a smile to your face with her sense of humor. Her kindness and generosity was felt by all who knew her. She will be missed by her son, Lance Diller and wife Norma, of San Pedro, CA; her daughter, Holly Meade and husband John of Dunmore, PA; her four grandchildren William, Lydia, Alex, and Melissa; as well as her many nieces and nephews and family back home in Pennsylvania. The family welcomes all who knew Susan and her family to attend a Celebration of Life at 11:00am at Royal Palms State Beach located at 1799 W Paseo Del Mar San Pedro, CA. on Sunday, January 26, 2020.
Published in Daily Breeze on Jan. 24, 2020
