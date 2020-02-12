|
|
6/6/1950 - 10/25/2019 Susanne Lehner Hoke was born and grew up in Uppsala, Sweden, a little bit north of Stockholm. Her mother, Sally Vilhelmina Lehner, was a language teacher from the northern part of Sweden (Norrbotten). Her father, Otto Petrus Lehner, was a piano instructor from Vienna, Austria. From the start the young family traveled to Austria for the summer months, often with her cousin Carin. Their base just outside Vienna made it easy to travel throughout Europe, to Yugoslavia, Italy, and sometimes France and Spain. Susanne received her degree in languages from Uppsala University, and then moved to the Canary Islands (Spain) for work. Later, she returned to Sweden and worked as a translator at a refugee camp outside Alvesta. In 1986, she moved to the United States to be with her husband, William Hoke. They settled in Manhattan Beach, California, and she started work with Scandinavian Airlines, first at the delivery office at McDonnell-Douglas in Long Beach, California, and later, at Boeing in Renton, Washington. Susanne lived and loved the active life, hiking, walks on the nearby Strand, cooking, mushroom hunting, gardening, skiing, tennis (playing and watching), music, travel and exploring. Being with family and friends was always very important. In 1984 she traveled around the world with her mother. Most summers were spent in Europe, splitting time between Austria and Sweden. Norway, Germany, Holland and Belgium, Italy, Switzerland, France, and Croatia were all on her itinerary. She and Bill also travelled to South America, New Zealand, and Alaska and Hawaii. There were always new frontiers to explore. Susanne succumbed to a fast-acting cancer. It was too quick, too soon. She is survived by several cousins in Sweden, Canada, and the United States, friends all over the world, and her loving husband, Bill. She will be remembered at a memorial service, February 22, 2020, at 10am at the Norwegian Seamen's Church in San Pedro, California. Later in the day her ashes will be scattered in the ocean from a yacht sailing out of Marina Del Rey. For details, times and addresses, please call 310/546-3852. Susanne will always be remembered as a sweet, lovely woman.
Published in Daily Breeze on Feb. 12, 2020