Feb. 3, 1951 - June 22, 2020 Wife, sister, auntie, and BFF, Suzanne was loved by all - especially dogs and children. Kind, loving, and generous to no end, she befriended everyone she met. Suzanne's passions included travelling, baking, gardening, and water aerobics, but most of all shopping for friends and loved ones. She always showed up at get-togethers with an armful of food and gifts. Born to Larry and Vera Moeder, Suzanne was one of six children growing up in Torrance, CA. She started her 30 year career in aerospace at Tridair Industries where she met David, her husband of 39 years. Long-time residents of Newport Beach, Suzanne and David recently moved to Villa Park. Sadly, she was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in May. Survived by her husband David; brother-in-law, Michael Henry; and four of her five siblings: Bill (deceased) & Pat Moeder, Melinda & Gary Biddle, Sheila & Patrick Kuhlman, Roxanne & Steven Elliott, and Kurt & Nicole Moeder. She was Auntie Suz to Jason, Jenny, Jamison & Jacqueline Biddle, Lisa Moeder, Kim, John, Paige & Daniel Opferman, Samantha & Grace Moeder, Dillon Elliott, and Joe Dutko (deceased). Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of Suzanne's life will be held later when we can all laugh, cry, reminisce, hug and kiss with loving abandon in her honor. Suzanne, aka Zan & Suz may be gone but she will live in our hearts forever! In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made online to StandUpToCancer.org or by mail to SU2C P.O. Box 843721, Los Angeles, CA 90084-3721


Published in Daily Breeze on Jun. 27, 2020.
