08/19/1940 - 03/08/2020 It is with great sadness that the family of Suzanne Hurley Moody announces her passing on Sunday March 8, 2020, at the age of 79 years. Sue will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 37 years, Byron Moody and her children George Hurley, Greg Hurley, Mike Hurley (Rosemary), Michelle Bilodeau and Deanna Hurley (Patrick), and step-children Kenny Moody (Cindy), Tammy Moody (Shawni), and Melissa Moody (Harry). Sue will also be remembered by her sister Patricia Short and her grandchildren, Ashley, Julia, Laurenne, Sierra, Garret, Nolan, Lake, Shannon, Laura, Justin, Ashley and Taylor. She was predeceased by her first husband, George W. Hurley. Sue loved playing Bingo, blackjack and video poker. She loved camping, hosting family get togethers and her family. She was kind, had a great sense of humor and a sharp tongue (no filter) and was generous to a fault. A viewing will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 4:00-8:00pm in the Cove Suite at at Green Hills Mortuary. A funeral service in memory of Sue will be held on Friday March 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Historical Church at Green Hills Mortuary, 27501 South Western Avenue. Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Published in Daily Breeze on Mar. 11, 2020