Sept 11, 1936 - May 17, 2019 Suzanne Sanford Allen passed away peacefully at her home in Palos Verdes on May 17, 2019 after a long battle with the Alzheimer's disease. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, friend and lived a full and accomplished life. Suzanne was born September 11, 1936 in Fort Worth, Texas to John Richard and Virginia Van Hook Sanford. Her mother graduated from Baylor University and her father from the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md. before becoming a ship captain in World War II. She lived in Hawaii early in her life and witnessed the bombing of Pearl Harbor before moving to the Palos Verdes Peninsula where she grew up behind the gates in Rolling Hills, CA in a beautiful home overlooking the ocean. She attended Malaga Cove Intermediate School and Redondo Union High School before matriculating to the University of Southern California where she graduated in 1958 with a degree in teaching. In 1960 she married her college sweetheart, James Roger Allen and together they raised three sons while she worked full time teaching special education at her alma mater Malaga Cove Intermediate. Later in life after the age of 40 she returned to school and earned a master's degree from Long Beach State University. She was a strong independent woman with a huge heart that was ahead of her time. She enjoyed nature and gardening and had many outdoor activities including surfing at PV Cove, Sunset Beach and Makaha in Hawaii, ski patrolling in Sun Valley, racing Hobie Cats, playing and coaching women's soccer and founding the PV Pacers Jogging Club. She traveled solo to Africa and across Russia on the Siberian Railroad and was a successful real estate investor acquiring many residential properties in the 1970's. She was an artist and had many long-time friends in the Palos Verdes Art Guild, at the Saint Francis Church and in the USC DG Trojan Club. She is preceded in death by her parents John and Virginia Sanford, Husband; James Allen, Sister; Sandra Felando and survived by her three sons, Bill, Tom, and Robert as well as two brothers Richard and Henry Sanford and grandchildren Greg, Michael, Max, Kate, Brooke and Kristen Allen. An indomitable spirit, a fearless adventurer and a tireless advocate in service of others she will be missed by all those that knew her. The funeral service will be held on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at 1:00pm at the Saint Francis Church at 2200 Via Rosa, Palos Verdes Estates, CA. In lieu of flowers you may honor Susie Allen by making a donation to PV Land Conservancy.
Published in Daily Breeze on May 25, 2019