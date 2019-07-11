|
January 24, 1924 - July 4, 2019 Mrs. Syble Farrow passed away peacefully at her home in Auburn, Alabama, on July 4, 2019. Throughout her life, she was a beautifully-independent woman with a firm hand shake, a devoted and faithful servant to God, and an endless spring of love and tenderness for everyone she met. For nearly a century, Syble graced communities across this country with her southern charm. Born in Sylacauga, Alabama, her family relocated to Montgomery shortly thereafter. As the wife of military pilots, she single-handedly raised four children; providing their anchor of love, stability, and southern comfort in homes that spanned Montgomery, Atlanta, Laredo, Seattle, and 40 years on the Palos Verdes Peninsula. Syble nurtured close-knit extended family and neighborhood friendships. She was a longtime member of congregations at Rolling Hills Covenant Church (Palos Verdes Estates, CA) and Lakeview Baptist Church (Auburn, AL). Syble's warm and friendly smile welcomed everyone, her sparkling eyes and lilting voice captivated a room. Her gift for conversation engaged you in trust that her interest in you was genuine; she gave you the stage and her undivided attention. As just one example, in a first meeting with a son's friend - a farrier by trade and man of few words Syble's effortless conversation with him revealed his college degree in Russian Literature and his spot on the Farrier Team for the Olympic Games. He spoke with ease to her about the many, varied aspects of his life; and she was sincerely interested in all of them. In parenthood, Syble put on a clinic. Her lifelong devotion to children is encapsulated in her reminder: "If not a parent, then who?" She offered tender suggestions for developing new friendships. She skillfully negotiated compromises, and rarely said no. Faced with mediating a cake-sharing dilemma between two of her sons, Syble adroitly suggested, "You get to slice the cake into two pieces, and your brother gets to choose his slice first." Mrs. Farrow was preceded in death by her parents, her siblings, and her husbands (John McEachern, Al Somppi, and John Farrow). She is survived by her children (Michael, Willie, Ken, and Kenlyn), and ten grandchildren and great grandchildren. A celebration of Syble's life, and the love she showered on us, will take place anytime we think of her fondly and smile (preferably over a warm pumpkin muffin and a big glass of milk). We extend her grace every time we share the gift of kindness and our undivided attention to someone else. A memorial service will take place in the chapel of the Jeffcoat Trant Funeral Home in Opelika, AL, on July 13, 2019 at 1:00pm, with Reverend Cliff Knight officiating and followed by a graveside service at Memorial Cemetery in Montgomery, AL. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to local hospice care or the Parkinson's Foundation. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and Crematory directing. www.jeffcoattrant.com
Published in Daily Breeze on July 11, 2019