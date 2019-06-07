|
|
Sylvester Paul Bender Sr., known to all as "Paul," passed away May 17, 2019, in Harbor City, CA, at the age of 88. He was born May 2, 1931 in Pittsburg, PA, the son of William and Bertha (Reith) Bender.
In July of 1948, Paul joined the U.S. Marines. He was extremely proud to be a Marine and to serve his country. Shortly after joining the U.S. Marines, he married his high school sweetheart, Donna Mae Mutterspaugh, in November of 1948.
In 1963, Paul pulled up roots and moved the family to Southern California. Paul worked as a heat treater for Armco National Supply Company in Torrance, CA for more than 20 years until its closure in 1985. Paul obtained a position with the Long Beach Naval Shipyard, also as a heat treater, until its closure and his subsequent retirement in 1996.
In 1964, Paul and Donna became members of First Lutheran Church of Torrance. Being a man of strong faith, who loved his God, he was a very active member of the church. He gave freely of his time and talents to the church.
He is survived by his wife Donna M. (nee Mutterspaugh) Bender of 70 years, children, Sylvester Paul Bender, Jr., Harriet P. (nee Bender) Gibson, David A. Bender, Deborah L. Bender, Brian E. Bender and Angela F. (nee Bender) Bragg; seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and his sister Mary (nee Bender) Henning of Sewickley, PA.
A Memorial Service to honor Paul's life will be held at 1:30pm, on Saturday, June 8, at First Lutheran Church of Torrance – 2900 W. Carson Street, with Pastor William Hurst officiating. Please sign the guestbook at www.dailybreeze.com/obits
Published in Daily Breeze on June 7, 2019