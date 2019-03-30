Daily Breeze Obituaries
|
Fukui Mortuary, Inc. - Los Angeles
707 East Temple Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012
213-626-0441
Takeo Morinaga

Takeo Morinaga Obituary
Takeo Morinaga Age 84, passed away on March 17, 2019. He is survived by his son, Brian T.; sisters, Jane Ayako Miyashiro and Barbara Yaeko Moore; he is also survived by nieces, nephews and other relatives. He would like to tell all his bowling friends thanks and good bye for now. Enjoy life, keep active, treasure friendship and family always. No services will be held per his request. Please sign the guestbook at www.dailybreeze.com/obits www.Fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441
Published in Daily Breeze on Mar. 30, 2019
