Tamara Ann Smith (Gates) was born in Santa Ana on November 8, 1939, and passed in her sleep on November 23, 2019 at age 80. She was the middle of three children born to Raymond and Clara Gates. In 1958 she graduated from Ramona High School in Riverside. She met her future husband Marvin Smith in 1972 at a tall club party in Torrance. They married in 1973 and moved to Harbor City where they raised their family. She was active in the 4H Club and helped daughters Catherine and Sharon with projects for the 4H Fair. She enjoyed sewing and sitting in her rocker knitting blankets for her grandchildren. She is survived by her husband; her brother, David; two daughters, and five grandchildren. Service will be at Coastal Funeral Center, 25001 Narbonne Ave, Lomita, on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 10 AM. Interment will be at Green Hills Memorial Park, 27501 S. Western Ave, Rancho Palos Verdes.
Published in Daily Breeze on Dec. 1, 2019