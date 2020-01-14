|
|
Nov 22, 1962 - Jan 1, 2020 Teresa (Teri) Moniz Hazzard, 57, passed away peacefully New Year's Day, January 1, 2020 after her battle with pancreatic cancer. Teri was born November 22, 1962 in Los Angeles, California, the youngest of six children. The family moved to Cape Cod Massachusetts when she was five years old for a short stint before returning to Southern California. Teri graduated from North Torrance High and studied at El Camino College where she met her husband of thirty years, Steve Hazzard. They were married December 9, 1989 and have three children. Teri transformed her children's schools for the better by, amongst other things, resurrecting the elementary school library, overseeing the annual book fair, and participating in multiple volunteer programs which benefitted all the students; she was subsequently awarded the PTA Honorary Service Award. Teri worked for five years at TRW before finding her true calling. Teri's passion for caring for little ones happened quite accidentally after briefly helping a family friend babysit her newborn; this natural ability to calm and delight any baby or toddler eventually blossomed into a 20+ year career running her affectionately named daycare center, Teri's Tiny Treasures. Teri employed her own special brand of engagement with her youngsters, from teaching them sign language to having them for weekend sleepovers, mostly to allow their moms and dads a respite from parenthood. Many years Teri stepped up as team mom for every sport her children played and rarely missed a game, she never missed an opportunity to support and champion her kids. Teri loved pushing herself to achieve and in addition to numerous 10Ks, she completed fourteen half marathons and six full marathons, including NYC, LA, and San Diego. She was adventurous, loved to travel throughout the US visiting cities and National Parks and internationally including a recent three-week trip through Europe (Scotland, England, Italy, Spain, France, and origins of her ancestry Portugal). Teri loved people and would regularly generate new friends. It wasn't uncommon for Teri to strike up a discussion with someone at the market and invite them to Thanksgiving dinner to start a lifelong friendship. She loved large parties, regularly organizing 4th of July block party, Steve's work parties and any family or friend special occasion. It was not unusual to have a houseful of kids and young adults gathering under Teri's watch to toast life and friendship. Teri's motto was "keep a smile on your face and song in your heart". Teri was an amazing woman. One of a kind, beautiful inside and out. She made everyone's life brighter with her radiant smile and loving way. Her positive demeanor and laugh would always light up the room. She was strong in her faith, always willing to help wherever needed. She will be greatly missed and fondly remembered. She would want us all to love, laugh and smile more, worry less, take every opportunity to make new friends and bring loved ones together. Teri is survived by her husband of 30 years, Steve Hazzard, son Matthew (Shawna) Hazzard, daughter Erica and son Andrew. A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, January 18th at 11:00 am at King's Harbor Church in Torrance. A reception will follow at Knights of Columbus Hall in Manhattan Beach at 1:00. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network https://www.pancan.org/honormemorial-gifts.
Published in Daily Breeze on Jan. 14, 2020