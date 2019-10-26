|
09/31/1938 - 10/23/2019 Teresa (Dolly) Piazza was born in San Pedro, California, on August 31, 1938. She passed away on October 24, 2019 at age 81, after a long illness joining our Good Lord and His Angels in Heaven. Teresa married Ben Piazza and settled in her native San Pedro and became a lifelong resident. Teresa and Ben became avid world travelers visiting numerous exotic countries and places. Better known as "Dolly", she was recognized for her warm hospitality and delicious Italian cooking and divine desserts! On the dance floor Dolly and Ben cut the rug like no others receiving accolades from all. Teresa is survived by her husband Ben and their 3 children, Dominic (Lulu), Marie and Michael along with their two grandchildren Krystle Accetta (Jacob), Stephanie Cortez (Gus) and one great grandchild Harper Accetta. Also her brother David Scotti (Mary) and sister Carmela Talamo and brother-in-law Angelo Piazza (Rosalba). Visitation is between 5:00PM-7:00PM at McNerney's Mortuary on Monday, October 28, 2019 with Rosary beginning at 7:00PM. Funeral to be held at Mary Star of the Sea Church on Tuesday, October 29th at 10:30AM with interment following at Green Hills Memorial Park. Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com.
Published in Daily Breeze on Oct. 26, 2019