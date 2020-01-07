|
Tetsuo Ichiyama, 88-years-old, Hawaii born, resident of Gardena passed away on January 2, 2020. He is predeceased by his father, Juichi and mother, Shizumi Ichiyama. He is beloved husband of Lily S. Ichiyama; father of Robin J. (Tina) and Dean H. (Lynne) Ichiyama; grandfather of Kevin J. and Robert T. Ichiyama; brother of Ralph (Sandra) and George (Jan Arakaki) Ichiyama; also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 15, 11:30 AM at Gardena Buddhist Church, 1517 W 166th St., Gardena, CA 90504. Family requests Aloha casual attire. https://www.fukuimortuary.com/213 626-0441
Published in Daily Breeze on Jan. 7, 2020