Thelma J. Haigh Freeland
June 5, 1928 - May 23, 2020 Beloved Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother and Wife. Thelma was born in Inglewood, California, June 5, 1928 to Edna Carner Moore and Morgan C. Moore, Senior. She was preceded in death by her parents and husbands Ross T. Haigh and Earle C. Freeland and also her son Douglas R. Haigh. She is survived by her daughters Terry J. Peralta Oberto and Nancy J. Haigh and stepchildren Lora L Robertson and Steven E. Freeland. Her grandchildren are Aaron B. Shaughnessy, Christopher M. Peralta and Haley C. Peralta and great-grandchild Josie J. Peralta. Her sister Shirley J. Byrne and brother Morgan C. Moore, Jr. Thelma graduated from Redondo Union High School in 1946. She received her Associate of Arts degree from El Camino College. She founded Del Amo Stationers and was successful in business for over 40 years until retirement. Thelma had suffered health issues for the past four years and passed away peacefully at her home in Torrance. At this time there will be no services.


Published in Daily Breeze on May 30, 2020.
