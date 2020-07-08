1/2
Theodore "Ted" Simon
April 19, 1921 - June 30, 2020 Theodore (Ted) Joseph Simon was born on April 19, 1921, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to Joseph and Ruth Simon. In his near century of life, he lived on a farm in Eastern Europe as a child, fought with the Allied Forces in the Second World War, returned to the United States, mastered the art of breadmaking, and settled in San Pedro. Ted married Ita Simich in 1947; they had three children. Ted worked at DiCarlo's bakery for over thirty years. He was a jack of all trades, could fix or make anything, and loved the open ocean. He was a proud man, but nothing made him prouder than his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Ted passed away peacefully on June 30, 2020, after giving his all to his family, and his country. Ted is survived by his children, Joseph (Martha) Simon, Ruth Simon, Andy (Liz) Simon; his grandchildren, Michael (Kasey) Simon, Jennifer (Danny) Swisher, Nick Simon; his great-grandchildren Jessica and Dylan Swisher, and Emeline Simon. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to the "Ted Simon Memorial Scholarship Fund" at gf.me/u/yfdnn3. Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com.


Published in Daily Breeze on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
