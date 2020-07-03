Nov. 28, 1958 - June 10, 2020 Beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Daughter and Friend, passed away on June 10, 2020 after a valiant battle with cancer. Teri or Grammy, as she was often called by her family, was born on November 28, 1958 to Ralph and Mary Wallis in Torrance, CA. After graduating from Mira Costa HS in 1976 she went to work at GTE in Hermosa Beach, Bay Shores Medical Group, Little Company of Mary and finally ending a 29 year career with Manhattan Beach Police Dept. In 1978, she met and married Butch Gaitan and went on to have three children, Kelly, Chrissa and Anthony. Grammy had a passion for cooking, baking and making Sunday dinners and Holiday meals a big part of our lives and spoiling her 6 grandchildren as much as possible. She is survived by her mother and father, Ralph and Mary Wallis; husband, Butch Gaitan; daughters, Kelly (Will) Salmon, Chrissa (Kevin) Belliveau; son, Anthony (Lauren) Gaitan; grandchildren, Jack, Jordan and Jason Salmon, Brooklyn Belliveau, Drew and Dylan Gaitan; and many brother and sisters-in-law as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Due to the Covid19 pandemic, a celebration of Teri's (Grammy's) life will be held at a later date.





