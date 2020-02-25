|
Feb. 13, 1952 - Feb. 13, 2020 Theresa was where she was meant to be when she was on her motorcycle. She could be seen riding down 116th Street in Hawthorne, standing, one foot on the seat and the other leg extended behind her. She was quite a "hot shot" and could take on the best. Theresa passed naturally Thursday, February 13, 2020, also the date of her birth, both being a leap year. Preceded in death by her father, David S. Habit and mother, Helen J. Leesha Habit, she will be lovingly remembered by her brothers, sisters, and their spouses, Katherine Beardon, Marian Pilot, Michael Habit, Joseph Habit, Sam Habit, and Sarah Ailabouni, nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephew, cousins, dear friends, Rita Bender and Christina Espinoza and their families. Theresa was born in Brooklyn, NY. She was 3 years old when her family moved to New Jersey, eventually settling in Asbury Park. She completed her K-12 education and attended Cosmetology School. In 1976, Theresa moved to California and began working at the Mane Event Hair Salon in Hawthorne and remained there for 36 years. More recently, Theresa had resided in Running Springs, in the mountains she loved. Aside from her motorcycle, Theresa loved beautiful things, be it man made or natural. She loved beautiful jewelry and rich fabric. She had thousands of recorded movies and enjoyed watching them with friends. Theresa loved children and the children adored her. Her salon station was plastered with pictures of family and child clients, whom later as adults, brought their own children in for a cut. Services will be held at Rose Hills Memorial Park in the Memorial Chapel, Thursday Feb 27, 2020 at 3 pm. Reception to follow, location to be announced.
Published in Daily Breeze on Feb. 25, 2020