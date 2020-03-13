Home

Theresa Priscilla Garrity was born on January 8, 1941 and passed away peacefully late afternoon on March 6, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was a loving Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother. Theresa is survived by her son, Richard; daughter, Diana; her grandchildren, Richard, Jennifer, Katherine, Sean, great grandson, Richard III; and her sisters, Judy and Geri Gates. She was a San Pedro resident who was a proud I.L.W.U. 63 Marine Clerk for 26 years. After she retired, she loved to travel and spend time with her grandchildren. Theresa will always be remembered as a wonderful caring, giving Mother and Grandmother and she will be truly missed.
Published in Daily Breeze on Mar. 13, 2020
