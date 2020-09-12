October 22, 1929 - September 3, 2020 Theresa "Terry" Rose (Spinello) Hoinsky, 90, of Rancho Palos Verdes, passed away on September 3, 2020 peacefully at home with family by her side. She was born on October 22, 1929 in Norwalk, CT to Lucia Spinello and Pasquale Spenato (Italian immigrants). After graduating from Norwalk High School in 1947 at age 17, she passed on a job in New York City to move to San Pedro, CA with her parents and younger brother Ralph Spinello. Her older sister, Rae (Imperato) Pasquarella and her family later joined them all in San Pedro. Terry began working as a secretary at the Seine and Line Fisherman's Union in San Pedro at age 18, and worked her way up to be the President (aka boss lady), working for the Union for 64 years, retiring at age 82. She also worked as an advising member on the Pacific Fishery Management Council for 23 years, retiring at 86. Even after retirement, she continued to help anyone and everyone with any questions that they had on work, benefits, retirement or cookies! She enjoyed family time, cooking Sunday dinner, baking, and taking care of everyone she met. The true Matriarch of our family, Terry was the loving mother of Steven (Lorie) Hoinsky, Ralph Hoinsky, and Sandra (Tom) Gryder; the best grandmother of Theresa (Mark) Swanson, Michelle Hoinsky, Alexandra Gryder and JT Gryder; and finest treats-giver to her fur great-grandchildren, Riley and Dundee. She is also survived by her cherished sister-in-law, Maria Bruna Spinello, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins from coast to coast. With admiration for the school, continued care for others and wanting to help the future of medicine, she donated her body to the USC Medical School. The family will pray the Rosary on Sunday, September 13th for her; you are welcome to join from your own home at 5:00 p.m. A Memorial Mass in her honor will be held for her family at Holy Trinity Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to The Special Olympics
, USC Medical School, or the Pacific Fishery Management Council in her memory, as she would have liked that.