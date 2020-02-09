|
12-21-1974 - 02-03-2020 At 7pm February 3rd, 2020, Theresa Wing-Kay Mann Bouey, passed away peacefully and went home to be with the Lord. We rejoice with our dear Theresa at her home-going after a long and painful 8 year battle with cancer. We mourn the loss of a dear wife, mother, daughter, sister, friend, teacher, community and church leader and most importantly bond-servant of our Lord Jesus. Born in Hong Kong to William and Caria Mann on December 21, 1974, the family, including Theresa's younger sister Margaret, immigrated to the United States and settled in Huntington Beach California in 1986. Born with a quick mind and unlimited curiosity Theresa received her BS from Wellesley College and a Master in Public Administration in International Development from the Harvard Kennedy School of Government. A true globetrotter and interculturalist, she met her Liberian husband, Bendukai Edward Hunter Bouey, while working in London. Their first child, Kaiya Elizabeth Bouey, was born in Boston, two days after she graduated from Harvard. Their two other children, Caeleb Edward and Chelsea Eliana Bouey, were born after they settled in Rancho Palos Verdes CA. Over 17 years in Los Angeles Theresa proceeded, by the grace and strength of the Lord Jesus, to make every community in which she participated better, more close knit, and a greater reflection of the love of God. Pursuing her desire to care for the weakest and most vulnerable (particularly women and children), she worked briefly for the Center for Pacific Asian Families, before settling in as a wife, mother and homemaker. She home schooled all three of her children and continued to do so even while battling cancer (emphatic that cancer would not define her), finally enrolling her youngest child in school only 3 months before her passing. She helped establish the GEMS girls club at both Rolling Hills Covenant Church and Life on the Hill, shepherding young women for nearly a decade "about God, His Word, and His world". Fearless and tireless, she also ran multiple bible studies and social groups both out of her home and at church including: In Depth Discipleship, MOPS, Moms in prayer, various bible and book studies, small groups, etc. She was an integral part of the church leadership of Life on the Hill Church, where she briefly also served as an administrator. While maintaining a busy schedule she always had time to pause for a cup of tea (a habit she acquired in London); to grab a mealgiven her love of all foods from all nations; or to engage in a friendly (and often to the chagrin of her children lengthy) chat with someone she bumped into at the supermarket. She will be missed terribly for her wit and wisdom which she shared freely, even when it could be difficult to hear. It would offend Theresa terribly to write that she has left anyone behind, as she strongly believed that all are welcomed to join her in eternity if they embrace the free gift of God's grace through his son Jesus Christ. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 22nd at Life on the Hill Church, 735 Silver Spur Road, Rolling Hills, CA 90274 and streamed live via the churches facebook account https://www.facebook.com/lifeonthehillchurch/. Fellowship will begin at 10:30 and service at 11 am. Attire is smart casual. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Theresa's honor to one (or all) of the three causes she supported extensively: (1) her church, Life on the Hill Church (https://www.lifeonthehill.church/)(2) Communities Child (http://www.communityschild.org/) and (3) the Sheepfold (https://www.thesheepfold.org/).
Published in Daily Breeze on Feb. 9, 2020