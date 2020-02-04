Home

Thomas Farnan
Thomas Anthony Farnan


1936 - 2020
Thomas Anthony Farnan Obituary
Tom passed away peacefully on January 19, 2020 at the age of 83. He was preceded in death by his infant son, Adam Matthew Farnan, infant grandson, Otis Asher Lane, and loving wife of 61 years, Georgia Nelle Farnan. He was born on December 11, 1936 in St. Joseph, Missouri. His parents and siblings then moved to San Diego, California. This is where he met and married his childhood sweetheart, Georgia in 1958. After he served in the U.S. Air Force, they relocated to Redondo Beach, California where they would buy a home and raise a family. Tom spent over 30 years working in Aerospace. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, spending time with his family, and never missed his daily crossword puzzle! He was a loving, wonderful, one of a kind man and will be missed so much!!! He is survived by his son, Mark Farnan; daughter, Becky Lane (Richard); grandchildren, Quimbee and Harland Lane; brother, John Farnan Jr.; and sister, Mary Henderson. Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe in Hermosa Beach, interment to be held at Holy Cross Cemetery in Culver City
Published in Daily Breeze on Feb. 4, 2020
