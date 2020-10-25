January 24, 1939 - October 21, 2020 Thomas Devlin Hart, of Murrieta, California, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at the age of 81. After a short battle with metastatic brain cancer, he died peacefully in his home with his beloved wife Stephanie, and his children (Amy and Paula) and their spouses (Matthew and Eric) by his side. Thomas was born on January 24, 1939, in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, to Esther Mary (Devlin) and Vincent Paul Hart, Sr. He was the fourth of five children; brothers Kenneth, Vincent, Thomas, and Jerry, and sister Mary. Thomas honorably served his country in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War where he worked on USS Bonhomme Richard as an aviation electrician. In 1966, he met the love of his life, Stephanie Gligo. They married on January 27, 1967, and they quickly settled in San Pedro, California. They welcomed their daughters, Paula in 1971, and Amy in 1973. Thomas was a long-time employee of Star Kist Foods working his way from the Auditing Department up through Human Relations, and finally retired as the Director of General Services and Telecommunications in 1991. The family remained in San Pedro through 1979 where they made many life-long friends in their close-knit neighborhood. They relocated to Rancho Palos Verdes, California, where they remained for nearly 40 years. In this house, which they shared with Stephanie's father Paul, they hosted many lively family gatherings for the holidays and birthdays of their loved ones. In 2015, Thomas and Stephanie moved to Murrieta, California, where he remained until his death. Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, Esther Mary and Vincent Paul Hart, Sr., as well as brothers, Kenneth and Vincent Hart. Mr. Hart is survived by loving wife, Stephanie Hart of Murrieta, CA; children, Paula Rodas (Eric) of Torrance, CA, Amy Dow (Matthew) of Mesa, AZ; grandchildren, Anthony Godoy (Alexandria) of Peoria, AZ, Heather Dow of Albuquerque, NM, Ian Dow of Mesa, AZ, and Nicholas Spence of Torrance, CA; and great-granddaughter, Piper Godoy of Peoria, AZ. Due to health restrictions of the pandemic, the family has elected to postpone services until such time it is safe to gather to celebrate Thomas Hart's life and legacy.





