Thomas F. Crossman

Thomas F. Crossman Obituary
March 27, 1933 - January 1, 2020 Thomas F. Crossman of Ojai, California passed away on January 1, 2020. Following college graduation in 1955, Tom accepted a position at Hughes Aircraft and for the next 50 years he worked in the aerospace industry. Tom is survived by his wife of 36 years, Dorothy and their children Cyndy, Jan and Tammy, Wendy and Geoff. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation in Tom's name be made to the Ojai Valley Community Hospital. A celebration of Tom's life will be held in Ojai on March 21, 2020. For further information please contact- RememberingTomCrossman@gmail.com
Published in Daily Breeze on Jan. 19, 2020
