11/30/1924 - 03/31/2019 Thomas Kevin Fitzpatrick passed away at 94 years of age on March 31st, with family by his side. Born in St. Paul, Minnesota, Tom and his wife, Sylvia, moved their budding young family to California in 1946, eventually settling in the Walteria area of Torrance. Over the years they expanded their family and became pillars of the community. Tom took tremendous pride in the Fitzpatrick clan and found great joy in being a prominent real estate businessman throughout Torrance and Southern California. He is preceded in death by his wife, Sylvia, of 65 years (d. 2007) and their son, Thomas Kevin (Casey) Fitzpatrick Jr. (d. 2013). He is survived by his extensive family spanning 5 generations: Mary (Casey); Terry and wife Jan; Tim and wife Carol; Trudy and husband Allen Batty; and Terese McMullen; 14 grandchildren: Clint Fitzpatrick and wife Joell; Chris Fitzpatrick and wife Karen; Frank Fitzpatrick; Allen Batty Jr. and wife Michelle; Bridget Fitzpatrick and partner Michael; Kevin Fitzpatrick and wife Tracy; Katie Fitzpatrick; Don Batty and wife Heather; Tom Fitzpatrick III and wife Diana; Steve Batty and wife Kim; Sean McMullen and wife Melissa; Patrick McMullen and wife Taylor; Megan (McMullen) Noa and husband Randy; and Erin (McMullen) Young and husband Aaron; 28 great-grandchildren: Katherine, Alexa, Mackenzie, Allen III, Taylor, Devin, Riley, Jack, Rowan, Brooke, Ryenn, Cole, Sam, Jenna, Alexandra, Macy, Fletcher, Sydney, Kaylee, Abigail, Finn, Jameson, Eli, Everett, Kacie, Niko, Sylvia, Scottie Drew, (and a baby boy on the way); and great-great grandchild, Zoe. A celebration of his extraordinary life will be held at 2:00PM on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the Empty Saddle Club, 39 Empty Saddle Rd, Rolling Hills Estates, California
Published in Daily Breeze on Apr. 9, 2019