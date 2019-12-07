|
|
Thomas Holston Robinson, son of T. H. and Inez W. Robinson, passed away November 11, 2019 at Little Co of Mary Hospital. He was 82 years old. As a young man, Tom, along with his family, was a resident of Palos Verdes Estates. He was a history teacher, coach of boy's athletics & Athletic Director in the early years of Bishop Montgomery & Fermin Lasuen High Schools. Tom then went to the Downey Unified School District where he was a high school teacher, vice- principal & later principal. Then on to the Poway School District where he was Poway High School principal. After he earned his Doctorate in Education, he became Assistant Superintendent of the Poway School District. Tom is survived by his sister, Sara Sakai (Dennis); nephews, Charles (Diane) and Joseph (Nicole) and 5 grand nieces and nephews. The family would like to publicly thank Tom's many wonderful friends for their friendship and kindness, especially in his final years. We would also like to express our highest regard and utmost gratitude to Marsha Kasunich Baragosh for her steadfast loyalty to Tom. Marsha managed Tom's business, housing and medical requirements, often under tremendous stress, with efficiency and compassion until Tom's last breath. A funeral mass will be held at St. James Catholic Church in Redondo Beach on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 2pm.
Published in Daily Breeze on Dec. 7, 2019