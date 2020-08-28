March 16,1931 - August 4, 2020 Thomas James Stanley passed away at his daughter's home surrounded by family on August 4th. Tom was predeceased by his beloved wife Helen. He will be profoundly missed by his five children Steve, Pam, Theresa, Laura and Maria; 13 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and 4 sons-in-law. Tom was born in Dayton, served in the Navy, married Helen Kutis of Los Angeles, and raised his family in Redondo Beach. Tom and Helen retired to Washington state and following Helen's passing, he moved to Las Vegas to live with his daughter. Tom will be laid to rest at the Tahoma National Veterans Cemetery in Kent, WA. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/las-vegas-nv/thomas-stanley-9297777