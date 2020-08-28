1/1
Thomas J. Stanley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
March 16,1931 - August 4, 2020 Thomas James Stanley passed away at his daughter's home surrounded by family on August 4th. Tom was predeceased by his beloved wife Helen. He will be profoundly missed by his five children Steve, Pam, Theresa, Laura and Maria; 13 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and 4 sons-in-law. Tom was born in Dayton, served in the Navy, married Helen Kutis of Los Angeles, and raised his family in Redondo Beach. Tom and Helen retired to Washington state and following Helen's passing, he moved to Las Vegas to live with his daughter. Tom will be laid to rest at the Tahoma National Veterans Cemetery in Kent, WA. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/las-vegas-nv/thomas-stanley-9297777


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Breeze on Aug. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Breeze

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved