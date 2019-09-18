|
May 15, 1960 - Sept. 4, 2019 Thomas Michael Ryan (aka Dad, Tommy or Michael) passed away peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at the age of 59. He is survived by his only daughter, Brittany Herrera (JR), 2 grandchildren, Desiree and Ethan, his mother, Genevieve and stepfather Daniel O'Sullivan, his younger brother Richard, Uncle Patrick (Madeline), cousins Tycanne (Ryan) Arceri, Tamis Ryan and numerous cousins from the Munoz family. Tom worked construction for most of his life from laying down the famous Hollywood Stars to building local parks. He loved to sing as well as play music including the guitar and piano. Tom was definitely the life of the party with a laugh and smile that were contagious. You could always catch him with a can of his favorite Coors Lite and a smoke in his hand. His family and friends will miss his easy going, carefree, humble and happy attitude. He was well loved by everyone who had the opportunity to know him. Services will be held at Green Hills Memorial Park on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 2:00 PM in the Chapel.
Published in Daily Breeze on Sept. 18, 2019