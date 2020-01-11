|
April 30, 1926 - Dec. 24, 2019 Our father, Thomas Patrick Nicolello age 93, passed away peacefully at his home amongst family on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24th. Pop was born in Brooklyn, New York on April 30th, 1926 to Florence and Pasquale Nicolello. He was one of four children and is predeceased by his older sister Rosemary (Ducky) Graf, sister Kay Barbour and younger brother Robert. In 1943 at age 18, Pop joined the Navy and entered WWll. He served on a destroyer escort, USS Richard Ward, DE 243. He made several trips across the Atlantic escorting ships in convoy, hunting German submarines and picking up downed fliers out of the ocean. There was also duty spent down in the Caribbean Islands. He served honorably and after the war ended he discharged out in 1946. Pop stayed in New York for a few years until he got the opportunity to come out to the west coast here in San Pedro to work at his aunt and uncle's furniture store down on Pacific Avenue. It's now the early 1950's and Pop has worked at several jobs around the area. He was a Teamster and driver for Union Oil in Wilmington, he tried Marine Marketing where he met his future father-in-law Myles Inlow, who ended up taking him home where he met our Mom, Shirley Anne Inlow. They ended up getting married and being together for 57 years until her passing in 2010. Mom and dad ended up having 9 children. Our oldest two sisters Stacy and Kimberly both passed away as infants. My oldest brother Kelly Thomas (Jennifer), Sean Patrick (Sharon), Shannon Mary Sibiglia (Edgar), Casey Michael (Gloria), Kevin Brian (Lisa), Kennedy Rose Nicolello and Erin Colleen Nicolello. Quite a group. There are 12 grandchildren, 12 great grand children, many nieces and nephews and more on the way. With all of these kids to feed, Pop started a new career as a charter bus driver working for Dominic Mannino and M&M Charter Bus Lines and then finished that 40 year driving career at Mark IV Charter Bus Lines. Pop drove his bus all over the western United States. Not only a good driver, Pop got the chance to talk with his passengers which was perfect for him. He was outgoing, gregarious and could tell a million good stories and jokes which we all heard many times. Pop was friendly, kind, and the type of guy that if he knew you, you were family. His list of extended family and friends is huge and he will be missed by all. My brothers, sisters and myself along with several nephews and nieces, had the honor of helping Pop make the transition to where Mom and his family and old friends had a place set at the table in expectation of his arrival. Just in time for Christmas morning. All three sisters have been Pops main caregivers for the last few years. Along with Dean VanderDoes and various family members, they did a miraculous job of keeping dad healthy all this time. You did a great job with Pop and this will not be forgotten. We would like to thank everyone for the love you have shown my dad and our family. The nurses and doctors at Providence Hospital here in Pedro were phenomenal and his Trinity hospice care workers were a godsend. Pop's viewing will be held from 5pm to 7pm on Thursday, January 16th at McNerney's Mortuary with a Rosary being said at 7pm. The funeral for Tomcat will be at 10:00 am on Friday, January 17th at Holy Trinity Catholic Church here in San Pedro with interment to follow at Green Hills Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Gary Sinise Foundation which serves veterans and their families. Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com.
Published in Daily Breeze on Jan. 11, 2020